CDA completes four inquiries related violation of Master plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday completed four different inquires related to multiple issues as it has received 11 complaints in violation of master plan of the Federal capital.

According to CDA spokesperson, the CDA authorities conducted eleven inquiries primarily into master plan violation and related matters, a few months back.

The first set of four inquiries have been completed by the respective committees as no action has been taken on certain reports in these matters which were lying for several years in some cases.

"In this connection, four inquiries have been completed. Inquiry officers have submitted their reports and further action would be taken in accordance with the recommendations of the inquiry officers and as per law," he said.

The inquiries which have been concluded, issue of increase in shops at Siraj Covered market, G-6/3. The once iconic covered market had been demolished and was being disposed off. Similarly, inquiry regarding issue of Plot No.29 G-9 Markaz has also been completed.

Inquiry regarding investment made by CDA in Stock Exchange has also been finalized and inquiry committee has submitted the findings of the inquiry conducted alongwith recommendations.

Similarly, inquiry regarding Park Lane Estate has also been finalized by the inquiry committee. This relates to transfer of state land to private parties.

More inquires are likely to be complete in the coming week.