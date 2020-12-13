UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Completes Maintenance Work At 50 Parks

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:50 PM

CDA completes maintenance work at 50 parks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed work on repairing, restoration, and decoration of more than 50 parks in different sectors of the metropolitan.

Portable washrooms have been installed in the parks and tenders have been issued for the uplifting of Srinagar Highway and Landscape of Golra Interchange. Fountains across the city will be restored soon, said a news release.

CDA's work for repairing, restoration, and beautification of all small and big parks of the city were underway. In the first phase work in all big 50 parks including F-9 Park, I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, G-10, G-11, and others have been completed.

Tenders have been issued for initiating work in all other parks of the cit while few tenders have already been opened and work initiated in few parks.

The work includes repairing swings, maintenance of walking tracks and green belts, plantation, cutting of dried wood and shrubs, anti-dengue and anti-coronavirus spray, and others.

It said CDA department of environment would complete the work on restoration of fountains soon.

Related Topics

Srinagar Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

NYUAD researchers shed new light on mysteries behi ..

39 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million

1 hour ago

Germany reports 20,200 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-India food security cooperation h ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 13, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.