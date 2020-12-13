CDA completes maintenance work at 50 parks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed work on repairing, restoration, and decoration of more than 50 parks in different sectors of the metropolitan.

Portable washrooms have been installed in the parks and tenders have been issued for the uplifting of Srinagar Highway and Landscape of Golra Interchange. Fountains across the city will be restored soon, said a news release.

CDA's work for repairing, restoration, and beautification of all small and big parks of the city were underway. In the first phase work in all big 50 parks including F-9 Park, I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, G-10, G-11, and others have been completed.

Tenders have been issued for initiating work in all other parks of the cit while few tenders have already been opened and work initiated in few parks.

The work includes repairing swings, maintenance of walking tracks and green belts, plantation, cutting of dried wood and shrubs, anti-dengue and anti-coronavirus spray, and others.

It said CDA department of environment would complete the work on restoration of fountains soon.