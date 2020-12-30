UrduPoint.com
CDA Completes Maintenance Work At 50 Parks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed work on repairing, restoration and decoration of more than 50 parks in different sectors of the metropolitan.

Portable washrooms have been installed in the parks and tenders have been issued for the uplifting of Srinagar Highway and Landscape of Golra Interchange.

Fountains across the city will be restored soon, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

CDA's work for repairing, restoration and beautification of all small and big parks of the city were underway.

In the first phase work in all big 50 parks including F-9 Park, I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, G-10, G-11, and others have been completed.

Tenders have been floated for initiating work in all other parks of the city while a few tenders have already been opened and work initiated in those parks.

The work includes repairing swings, maintenance of walking tracks and green belts, plantation, cutting of dried wood and shrubs, anti-dengue and anti-coronavirus spray and etc.

It said the CDA department of environment would complete the work on restoration of fountains soon.

