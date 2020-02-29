UrduPoint.com
CDA Completes Process Of Bids For Expansion, Improvement Of Kurang Road

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed process of opening of bids for expansion and improvement of Kurang Road, Margalla Town Phase-I & II.

Different firms have submitted their bids in response to the advertisement published earlier this month.

According to CDA spokesperson, 2.6 kilometer long Kurang Road between Margalla Town phase-I and II would be improved and expanded with cost Rs.80 million.

In the next phase technical and financial evaluation of the bids would be carried out and after that work on the project would be launched.

Concerned formation has been directed to complete the all codal formalities so that work on the project could be initiated in March.

Kurang Road was dilapidated condition since last many years due to which residents of the Margalla Town and other commuters had to face the difficulties.

To resolve this longstanding issue of the locality, CDA management after completing codal formalities prepared a project which was placed before CDA-DWP, during 46th meeting, in the January this year.

CDA-DWP approved the project and cost amounting to Rs.101.182 million for widening/improvement of Kurang Road, Margalla Phase-I & II.

Under this project, in addition to widening and improvement electrical, mechanical and soft landscaping on the Kurang Road would be carried out.

Moreover, three culverts would be also constructed on this road. Instructions have been issued that the project be completed within six months.

