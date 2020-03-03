CDA completes process of bids for expansion, improvement of Kurang road

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed process of opening of bids for expansion and improvement of Kurang Road, Margalla Town Phase-I & Il

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed process of opening of bids for expansion and improvement of Kurang Road, Margalla Town Phase-I & II.

Different firms have submitted their bids in response to the advertisement published earlier this month.

According to CDA spokesperson, 2.6 kilometer long Kurang Road between Margalla Town phase-I and II would be improved and expanded with cost Rs 80 million.

In the next phase technical and financial evaluation of the bids would be carried out and after that work on the project would be launched.

Concerned formation has been directed to complete the all codal formalities so that work on the project could be initiated in March.

Kurang Road is in dilapidated condition since last many years due to which residents of the Margalla Town and other commuters have to face the difficulties.

To resolve this longstanding issue of the locality, CDA management after completing codal formalities prepared a project which was placed before CDA-DWP, during 46th meeting, in the January this year.

CDA-DWP approved the project and cost amounting to Rs 101.182 million for widening and improvement of Kurang Road, Margalla Phase-I & II.

Under this project, in addition to widening and improvement electrical, mechanical and soft landscaping on the Kurang Road would be carried out.

Moreover, three culverts would be also constructed on this road. Instructions have been issued that the project be completed within six months.