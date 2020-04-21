UrduPoint.com
CDA Completes Process Of Hiring Consultant For IJP Road

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :On the directions of Chairman CDA, the Authority has completed process of hiring of consultant for rehabilitation of I.J Principal Road.

According to CDA Spokesperson, M/S Zeerak International being the lowest bidder has been finalized for consultancy services for the rehabilitation of I.J Principal Road. For public facilitation, the Authority decided to go with rehabilitation of the I.J Principal Road and concerned formation was given tasked to prepare PC-II for hiring of the consultant for the rehabilitation project.

PC-II was approved by CDA-DWP in December 2019 and perspective consultants for invited through advertisement for participation.

In response 04Consulting Firms namely NESPAK, EA Associates, ACC Consultants and Zeerak submitted the technical as well as financial proposals.The Financial bids of the firms were opened on 20th April 2020 and M/S Zeerak International submitted the lowest financial bid. After award of work order, the successful consultant has to submit the feasibility report in 2 months and after that detailed engineering design, estimates and PC-I in 4 months i.

e total time for complete job is 6 months. IJP Road which connects not only Islamabad with Rawalpindi but also serves as major artery for the heavy transport coming from Punjab and AJK to Taxila, Attock and KPK has been in distressed condition for over a decade. Originally not designed to cater for the heavy traffic, had to take load of such traffic when Peshawar Road going through Rawalpindi had to be closed for trucks and other goods carrying vehicles in the wake of security concerns somewhere in the year 2008. This caused damage to the IJP road badly. Drivers and passengers passing through this major road had been complaining of the poor condition of the road. The complete rehabilitation of IJP road will facilitate inter-provincial traffic and the traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad and vice versa.

