Open Menu

CDA Concludes Commercial Plots' Auction, Raises Rs 16.64 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 07:50 PM

CDA concludes commercial plots' auction, raises Rs 16.64 billion

Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully concluded its three-day auction of commercial plots, on Thursday generating an impressive Rs 16.641 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully concluded its three-day auction of commercial plots, on Thursday generating an impressive Rs 16.641 billion.

A total of 13 commercial plots of various categories were auctioned during the event, attracting robust participation from investors. On the final day, seven plots alone fetched Rs 4.206 billion.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who addressed investors at the Gandhara Citizen Club, expressed his gratitude for their active participation.

"The large number of investors in the auction reflects their confidence in CDA. The revenue generated will be invested in enhancing facilities for all citizens, including investors," he said.

Randhawa emphasized the mutual partnership between investors and CDA in shaping Islamabad’s development, encouraging further collaboration and suggestions to modernize the capital.

Highlighting CDA's shift towards e-governance, Randhawa assured investors that their concerns would be addressed as a priority. "Our goal is to create a transparent and investor-friendly environment," he stated.

The auction was overseen by a committee led by Member Finance Tahir Naeem, with Tabinda Tariq, Director of Estate Management II, serving as secretary.

The committee ensured a competitive and transparent bidding process, offering commercial plots in prime areas like Blue Area and other key centers. The bids are now set to be scrutinized by the CDA board, the final authority for bid approval.

Chairman Randhawa congratulated the auction committee for the successful event, noting the significant contributions it will make to Islamabad's growth and modernization.

Related Topics

Islamabad Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority Event All From Billion

Recent Stories

Russia drone attack kills three, including child, ..

Russia drone attack kills three, including child, in northern Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ ..

Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ preparations

1 minute ago
 7 people die, 19 injured in Quetta road mishap

7 people die, 19 injured in Quetta road mishap

1 minute ago
 Incumbent CEC appointed after fulfilling all const ..

Incumbent CEC appointed after fulfilling all constitutional, legal requirements: ..

1 minute ago
 SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article ..

SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article 63-A

15 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

11 minutes ago
Gilani highlights literature's role in capturing h ..

Gilani highlights literature's role in capturing history, inspiring change

11 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad held

Mehfil-e-Milad held

11 minutes ago
 Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National ..

Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National Cricket Academy

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ann ..

11 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

11 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office

Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan