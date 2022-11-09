UrduPoint.com

CDA Conducted Grand Anti Encroachment Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :On the instructions of the Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday with the assistance of the ICT administration and Islamabad police, conducted grand operations against illegal constructions in different areas of Islamabad.

As a result of these operations, dozens of illegal constructions were demolished with the help of heavy machinery. During these operations 60 kanals land was retrieved and also 13 trucks encroachment material was confiscated.

These operations were started from Mouza Kuri Dhok Balag, a suburb of Islamabad, where the land mafia was trying to occupy the government land.

Revenue Department CDA carried out demarcation process. These constructions were found on the land acquired by CDA. In the light of the indications of environment department, the attempt of 60 kanals land by demolishing the vast four walls built on the CDA land was foiled.

Similarly, in line with the directions of the Chairman CDA Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, the Enforcement Department has started a special campaign to eliminate encroachment from public corridors, public passages and footpaths in the marakiz and commercial areas of Islamabad.

Operations are being carried out in various marakiz and commercial centers of Islamabad on a daily basis. During this campaign, the enforcement department took full action against encroachments in Sector F-11 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, F-7 Markaz, G-9/4 Peshawar Mor, during which road sides, public passages and dozens of stalls on the footpath were removed and 9 trucks of encroachment material was also confiscated. Apart from this, 2 trucks encroachment material was also confiscated while removing encroachments in Margalla Town Phase-I and from Motorway Chowk.

Moreover, a new house was being constructed in Saidpur Model Village on the land of the National Park area. An attempt to occupy government land was foiled by demolishing the house.

