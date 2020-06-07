CDA conducts 982 anti encroachment operations in last 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority has conducted 982 anti-encroachment operations in Federal capital Islamabad during last 11 months.

Operations were conducted to retrieve state land from encroachments and illegal occupation. Enforcement Directorate is entrusted with task to safeguard precious state land against encroachments and illegal occupation. Enforcement Directorate of CDA therefore conducted these 982 operations in different areas of the city in line with their duty.

According to 11 months performance report of Directorate of Enforcement , prepared in compliance with exercise by CDA Administration to review performance of all formations of the Authority, during 982 anti-encroachment operations,5705 illegally constructed structures on state land were demolished and 8155 articles were confiscated.

Fine amounting to Rs. 784,100 was imposed and collected from encroachers. Directorate of Enforcement retrieved 1219 state land from encroachment during last three months alone in addition to sealing of 40 premises including shops, commercial plazas, showrooms and constructions without permission.

In addition to routine anti- encroachment operations, enforcement Directorate actively participated in campaign against dengue virus which started during April.

Enforcement Directorate, as part of its campaign against dengue virus spread, has removed 23 scrap yards. Tires in a large number have also been confiscated during campaign against dengue virus.