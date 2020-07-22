CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday conducted anti-encroachment drive in various areas of the city and demolished several illegal structures from the state land.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with Islamabad Administration, federal capital Police and other relevant formations, said a press release.

During the drive the authorities had demolished a boundary wall constructed around four kanal state land while foundations of four rooms were also dismantled in Jabba Tailee.

In another operation, the enforcement teams razed down an entry gate and a boundary wall in Faisal Colony, Sector G-7/1, while a mixture machine, cement bags and other construction material were also confiscated from the site which were later shifted to CDA store.

The Directorate also demolished an illegally constructed boundary wall in Poonan Faqiran.

Similarly, in Sector H-8, a Chapper Hotel from the green belt in front of Shifa Hospital and a kiosk along with other encroachments established near Federal board office also destroyed during the drive.

Several road side set up erected illegally in sector G-9, E-11/4 and other areas were also removed.