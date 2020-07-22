UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Conducts Anti-encroachment Drive

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday conducted anti-encroachment drive in various areas of the city and demolished several illegal structures from the state land.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with Islamabad Administration, federal capital Police and other relevant formations, said a press release.

During the drive the authorities had demolished a boundary wall constructed around four kanal state land while foundations of four rooms were also dismantled in Jabba Tailee.

In another operation, the enforcement teams razed down an entry gate and a boundary wall in Faisal Colony, Sector G-7/1, while a mixture machine, cement bags and other construction material were also confiscated from the site which were later shifted to CDA store.

The Directorate also demolished an illegally constructed boundary wall in Poonan Faqiran.

Similarly, in Sector H-8, a Chapper Hotel from the green belt in front of Shifa Hospital and a kiosk along with other encroachments established near Federal board office also destroyed during the drive.

Several road side set up erected illegally in sector G-9, E-11/4 and other areas were also removed.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Hotel Road SITE Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

60 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.