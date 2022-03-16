UrduPoint.com

CDA Conducts Anti-encroachment Drive At Margalla Hills

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 03:21 PM

CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive at Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) and demolished several illegal structures.

The authority carried out extensive operations against encroachers across the city following CDA chairman's directions to eliminate land mafia from the Federal capital, said its spokesman.

Talking to APP, he said the teams of Enforcement Directorate dismantled various structures from state land in Chontra Village at the foothills of MHNP.

A large contingent of district administration officers and Islamabad Police were also present on the occasion to assist the CDA staff.

During the operation, 38 newly constructed rooms, 11 boundary walls, 09 kitchens, 16 bathrooms, 07 gates, 18 porches and 02 water bore holes were completely demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

Similarly, 03 illegally constructed houses were demolished along with the staff of Environment Department in SaidPur village of Margalla Hills National Park area.

The spokesman added that the authority was making all-out efforts to maintain natural beauty of Islamabad on priority basis.

