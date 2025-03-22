CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive in sectors F-10, F-7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its enforcement drive against illegal constructions and encroachments across the Federal capital, following directives from Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The Building Control Section (BCS) of CDA has launched a city-wide operation targeting unauthorized structures and encroachments that violate urban planning standards and cause significant losses to the national exchequer.

In a major operation, the BCS team cleared 29 illegal workshops in F-10 Markaz that had encroached upon public land, obstructing a main link road and causing traffic congestion, public nuisance, and disruption to designated parking areas. The cleanup drive aimed to restore the area’s planned functionality and ensure smooth traffic flow for residents and commuters.

Additionally, the BCS took action against illegal rooftop constructions in F-7 Markaz.

Unauthorized structures on Plot No. 1-D and Plot No. 13-Y were dismantled, and further construction activities were halted to prevent additional violations.

The CDA has reiterated its commitment to enforcing Building Control Regulations and maintaining Islamabad’s master plan. These operations are part of an ongoing effort to protect public spaces, ensure organized urban development, and recover unpaid taxes and fees related to building approvals and structural designs.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of compliance with building regulations, urging property owners and businesses to adhere to the law to avoid legal action. “The CDA is determined to uphold the city’s master plan and ensure sustainable development. We urge all stakeholders to cooperate and contribute to maintaining Islamabad’s beauty and functionality,” he stated.