Open Menu

CDA Conducts Anti-encroachment Drive On Multiple Locations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive on multiple locations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted an anti-encroachment drive on multiple locations in the Federal capital on Friday.

The CDA’s Enforcement team, supported by the ICT Magistrate, Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), and ICT Police reclaimed public spaces from unauthorized extensions and vendors.

The operation led to the demolition of 16 illegal sheds in Al-Habib Market, Sector G-7, with materials seized by wheel dozer.

Responding to public feedback, CDA further cleared unlawful vendor setups near Islamabad Model school in G-6/2, removed handcarts from Khanna Bridge, and inspected Park Road near Rawal Dam Colony, eliminating mobile encroachments.

To prevent reoccupation, CDA has enhanced patrols on major routes, including the stretch from Melody Chowk to Aabpara Market.

A previously cleared green area along Lehtrar Road, near Dhoak Paracha and Tarlai, was also revisited to ensure it remained encroachment-free.

Moreover, Potohar Avenue’s New Taxi Stand was cleared of illegal setups, with ongoing surveillance to maintain public access.

This proactive stance underscores CDA's commitment to preserving public spaces for Islamabad's residents, with continuous efforts to keep markets and roadsides free of unauthorized structures.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Road Dam Market Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

16 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

31 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

3 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

16 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

16 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

16 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

16 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan