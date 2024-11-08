CDA Conducts Anti-encroachment Drive On Multiple Locations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted an anti-encroachment drive on multiple locations in the Federal capital on Friday.
The CDA’s Enforcement team, supported by the ICT Magistrate, Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), and ICT Police reclaimed public spaces from unauthorized extensions and vendors.
The operation led to the demolition of 16 illegal sheds in Al-Habib Market, Sector G-7, with materials seized by wheel dozer.
Responding to public feedback, CDA further cleared unlawful vendor setups near Islamabad Model school in G-6/2, removed handcarts from Khanna Bridge, and inspected Park Road near Rawal Dam Colony, eliminating mobile encroachments.
To prevent reoccupation, CDA has enhanced patrols on major routes, including the stretch from Melody Chowk to Aabpara Market.
A previously cleared green area along Lehtrar Road, near Dhoak Paracha and Tarlai, was also revisited to ensure it remained encroachment-free.
Moreover, Potohar Avenue’s New Taxi Stand was cleared of illegal setups, with ongoing surveillance to maintain public access.
This proactive stance underscores CDA's commitment to preserving public spaces for Islamabad's residents, with continuous efforts to keep markets and roadsides free of unauthorized structures.
Recent Stories
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAVTTC empowers 71,618 marginalized youth in Sindh, Balochistan through skill development program1 minute ago
-
Iranian delegation calls on Secretary Defence2 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended for negligence2 minutes ago
-
CTP accelerates operation against smoke emitting vehicles12 minutes ago
-
Fugitive murder suspect arrested at Karachi airport12 minutes ago
-
Govt establishes first-ever “Cascade” service center to streamline services for foreign national ..12 minutes ago
-
DC for effective anti-dengue steps, water preservation32 minutes ago
-
CTP removes dividers near Rabi Center on Murree Road32 minutes ago
-
VC AIOU urges youth to embody Iqbal's philosophy of 'Selfhood'42 minutes ago
-
Man dies in firing incident52 minutes ago
-
Two Levies men killed, another injured by colleague’s firing1 hour ago
-
Major General Muhammad Shamraiz assumes charges as DG Rangers Sindh1 hour ago