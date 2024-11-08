CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive on multiple locations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted an anti-encroachment drive on multiple locations in the Federal capital on Friday.

The CDA’s Enforcement team, supported by the ICT Magistrate, Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), and ICT Police reclaimed public spaces from unauthorized extensions and vendors.

The operation led to the demolition of 16 illegal sheds in Al-Habib Market, Sector G-7, with materials seized by wheel dozer.

Responding to public feedback, CDA further cleared unlawful vendor setups near Islamabad Model school in G-6/2, removed handcarts from Khanna Bridge, and inspected Park Road near Rawal Dam Colony, eliminating mobile encroachments.

To prevent reoccupation, CDA has enhanced patrols on major routes, including the stretch from Melody Chowk to Aabpara Market.

A previously cleared green area along Lehtrar Road, near Dhoak Paracha and Tarlai, was also revisited to ensure it remained encroachment-free.

Moreover, Potohar Avenue’s New Taxi Stand was cleared of illegal setups, with ongoing surveillance to maintain public access.

This proactive stance underscores CDA's commitment to preserving public spaces for Islamabad's residents, with continuous efforts to keep markets and roadsides free of unauthorized structures.