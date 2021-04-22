UrduPoint.com
CDA Conducts Anti-encroachment Operation At Bari Imam

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:06 PM

CDA conducts anti-encroachment operation at Bari Imam

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday carried out anti-encroachment operation in multiple areas of Bari Imam and removed several illegal set ups under its ongoing drive

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday carried out anti-encroachment operation in multiple areas of Bari Imam and removed several illegal set ups under its ongoing drive.

According to a news release, the CDA's Enforcement Department demolished eight rooms, 16 boundary walls, three each washrooms and kitchens, and two new DPCs at Narial, Bari Imam.

Similarly, three rooms, boundary walls, washrooms, and kitchens in each were razed down in another operation, which was conducted in Dhoke Tahli Bari Imam.

Moreover, two illegal houses, four boundary walls, three rooms, two boundary walls, and one each kitchen and washroom were demolished at Rimsha Colony.

The CDA said the state's land was retrieved by demolishing illegal constructions in those areas.

It added that the agency was continuously conducting operations against encroachments and illegal constructions.

