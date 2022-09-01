UrduPoint.com

CDA Conducts Anti Encroachment Operation At IJP Road

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 07:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Enforcement teams Of Capital Development Authority (CDA) along with Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) have conducted anti-encroachment operation at Mandi More on IJP road here on Thursday.

During the operation temporary and permanent encroachments on both sides of Mandi Morr have been removed.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) along with Entomologist and Dengue field teams inspected junkyards, tyre shops and service stations in Tarnol area.

Three junkyards and four tyre shops have been sealed due to violation of Dengue SOPs.

Two persons have been held and shifted to Police Station due to repeated violation and non-compliance with Dengue SOPs.

