CDA Conducts Anti-encroachment Operation On Lehtrar Road

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:36 PM

CDA conducts anti-encroachment operation on Lehtrar road

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday conducted drive against illegal occupation in markets, footpaths and confiscated three trucks of encroachment material

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday conducted drive against illegal occupation in markets, footpaths and confiscated three trucks of encroachment material.

The operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate from Tarlai towards Lehtrar Road and removed dozens of illegal stalls outside shops on both sides of the road, said a news release.

Meanwhile, another operation was conducted at sector I-11 and G-10/4 and removed 20 fence built illegally outside the houses, eight each entrance doors and boundary walls and six shades.

Likewise, dozens of tiles stalls being run adjacent to timber market I-11/4 were dismantled during the drive.

Later the enforcement teams removed newly built structures near Gate No 5 on third road at Bari Imam.

The authority has so far conducted over a dozen operations during the past few months and retrieved state land worth billions of rupees.

