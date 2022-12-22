CDA conducts anti-encroachment operation with DMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) carried out extensive encroachment operations at Simly Dam, Barakahu, and the fruits and vegetables market on Thursday.

In a coordinated anti-encroachment operation, the ICT administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and DMA (Municipal Administration Directorate) demolished unlawful buildings and encroachments on the double road of the Simly Dam, Barakahu, and adjoining areas.

According to an ICT press release, the operation was supervised by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, as all the unlawful structures were destroyed in order to keep the area's traffic moving freely.

Furthermore, ICT teams also carried out an anti-encroachment operation at a fruit and vegetable market, where they detained 3 offenders, impounded 6 carts that were obstructing the main double road, and recovered 23 kg of plastic bags.