UrduPoint.com

CDA Conducts Anti-encroachment Operation With DMA

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CDA conducts anti-encroachment operation with DMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) carried out extensive encroachment operations at Simly Dam, Barakahu, and the fruits and vegetables market on Thursday.

In a coordinated anti-encroachment operation, the ICT administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and DMA (Municipal Administration Directorate) demolished unlawful buildings and encroachments on the double road of the Simly Dam, Barakahu, and adjoining areas.

According to an ICT press release, the operation was supervised by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, as all the unlawful structures were destroyed in order to keep the area's traffic moving freely.

Furthermore, ICT teams also carried out an anti-encroachment operation at a fruit and vegetable market, where they detained 3 offenders, impounded 6 carts that were obstructing the main double road, and recovered 23 kg of plastic bags.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Dam Traffic Market Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

48 minutes ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

5 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.