CDA Conducts Balloting For Deleted Plots In Sector I-12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

CDA conducts balloting for deleted plots in sector I-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Tuesday conducted balloting for allotment of 437 plots in lieu of double allotted or deleted plots in sector I-12.

The plots were deleted on account of revision of layout plan or were double allotted.

The process was carried out through National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) under supervision of balloting committee, a news release said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan was present on the occasion to oversee the balloting process.

The plots which were allotted through balloting fall in different sub-sectors including 192 plots in sub-sector I-12/1 out which 3 plots of size 25x50, 154 plots of size 30x60 and 39 plots of size 35x60.

Similarly, 18 plots measuring 30x60 were allotted in sub-sector I-12/2, while 227 plots measuring 25x50 were allotted in sub-sector I-12/3. Under the process plots of identical nature and in same sub-sectors with a specific size of road was allotted in the same sub-sector and on same size of road. Moreover, corner plot was allotted for a corner plot and so on.

The allottees appreciated CDA for its efforts to resolve the longstanding issue of deleted plots of sector I-12. The allottees further appreciated the committee for conducting the balloting process in transparent manner.The balloting results have been placed on CDA website.

More Stories From Pakistan

