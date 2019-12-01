CDA conducts massive operation against encroachments, illegal construction

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted a massive operation against the encroachments and illegal construction on the right of way of Murree Road and demolished several constructions, constructed illegally or in violation of CDA Building regulations while premises have also been sealed on account of no-conforming use.During the operation, encroachments by the hotels/ motels on right of way of Murre Road, non-conforming use of premises and other building violations are being targeted.

The operation was participated by Building Control Directorate, Enforcement Directorate, officers of ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations. Heavy machinery of MPO Directorate and other formations were also utilized during the operation.During the operation conducted on Sunday, 14 rooms, four guard posts, four up/down barriers and a huge shed constructed illegally Embassy Lodge's management were demolished.

Similarly, three barriers, two guard post and a fence erected on the state land by the management of Tulip hotel was razed. Furthermore, four barriers, four guard rooms, one room and fence erected by encroaching the right of way.Moreover, one guard post and two barriers of Hotel Pak Palace, two barriers, huge fence and water fountain constructed illegally by the Dreamland Hotels, one barrier and two boundary walls constructed by the Regency Hotel, two barriers erected by the Majestic hotel on the state land, two barriers and one guard post of Ambassador Hotel, two barriers erected illegally by Fitness Club while two barriers, three sheds and two illegally constructed rooms of the Ramada hotel were also demolished.

Remaining encroachments and violations are being removed by the violators themselves.During the operation Non-Conforming use of the premises located along the Murree Road is also being targeted.

In this connection, Hotel Pak Palace was sealed on account of non-conforming use. Moreover, basement of Ramada Hotel which was under non-conforming use was also sealed.It is pertinent to mention here that hotels/motels located along Murree Road have been using the right of way of Murree Road for parking and other purposes.

In the past no action in this regard was taken. However, in continuation of the authority's ongoing vigorous anti-encroachment drive, earlier notices were served to the managements both through newspapers and individually for voluntarily removal of all encroachments and building violations and remolval of non-conforming use from the hotels and motels located along the Murree Road / Club Road.Now after completing all codel formalities, massive action has been initiated, which has resulted in removal of several installations, illegal construction on state land and sealing of premises which were under non conforming use.

The operation will remain continue without any fear or favour.