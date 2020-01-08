UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Conducts Massive Operation In Sector F-11/3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:15 PM

CDA conducts massive operation in sector F-11/3

The Enforcement Directorate, Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted a massive operation in Sector F-11/3 on Wednesday in connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) The Enforcement Directorate, Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted a massive operation in Sector F-11/3 on Wednesday in connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments.The operation was participated by the Enforcement Directorate, officers of ICT administration and Islamabad police while staff of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate and Land Survey Division and officers / staff of other relevant formations of CDA were also present on the occasion.

During operation illegal constructions and encroachments established on the state land as well as in the graveyard area of Bhakika Syedan Sector F-11/3 were razed / demolished by utilizing wheal Dozieor and other heavy machinery.

These illegal constructions and encroachments includes 01 room, 05 Chhaper, 04 boundary walls, 03 gates, 01 nursery establish on 2 kanal area, 01 washroom and one Security barrier.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Etihad and Miral sign agreement naming Etihad Aren ..

16 minutes ago

2019 second hottest year on record

26 seconds ago

Minister reviews measures taken by Punjab Environm ..

28 seconds ago

Two dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

30 seconds ago

Realme Pakistan announced amazing price discounts ..

39 minutes ago

Wild jackal attack citizens

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.