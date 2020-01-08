CDA conducts massive operation in sector F-11/3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) The Enforcement Directorate, Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted a massive operation in Sector F-11/3 on Wednesday in connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments.The operation was participated by the Enforcement Directorate, officers of ICT administration and Islamabad police while staff of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate and Land Survey Division and officers / staff of other relevant formations of CDA were also present on the occasion.

During operation illegal constructions and encroachments established on the state land as well as in the graveyard area of Bhakika Syedan Sector F-11/3 were razed / demolished by utilizing wheal Dozieor and other heavy machinery.

These illegal constructions and encroachments includes 01 room, 05 Chhaper, 04 boundary walls, 03 gates, 01 nursery establish on 2 kanal area, 01 washroom and one Security barrier.