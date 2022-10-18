UrduPoint.com

CDA Conducts Operation In Different Sectors, Removes Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 07:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :On the direction of the administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Enforcement Department assisted the district administration and Islamabad Police in different sectors of Islamabad on Tuesday and several encroachments were demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

According to the details, on the complaint of the residents of Main Margalla Road Sector F-7/2, an operation was conducted on the instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority.

As a result, the illegal fence including one entrance gate was demolished with the help of heavy machinery while notices were also issued to the owners of seven other houses.

Similarly, in Sector F-8/2 and E-11/3 Main Double road, several fences installed outside the houses including illegal posts were also demolished.

In addition, in Sector F-7 Jinnah Supermarket, the enforcement department carried out vigorous operations and demolished the illegal sit-out area established outside the restaurants and cleared for the public.

