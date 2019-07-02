CDA conducts operations against encroachments

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration was conducting operations against encroachments and illegal constructions all over the city in connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

In this connection during the operations conducted on Tuesday, near Jhugi Stop Bahara Kahu, teams of Enforcement Directorate removed 20 depots of construction material, nine illegal block factories, 20 rooms, 15 water tanks and 45 jhugies in the area. During this operation 50 kanals of State land was got vacated from illegal occupants, a press release said.

Meanwhile, operation for leveling of rubble of commercial and other buildings demolished during the operation against encroachments on the right of way of Kashmir Highway continued.

During this operation, 70 percent rubble of the demolished commercial buildings was leveled while rubble of the remaining 30 percent buildings will be removed within next two days. Furthermore, notices have been served on 18 residential premises on the right of way of the Kashmir Highway.