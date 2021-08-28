CDA conducts survey of 126 Agro Farms for verification of conformity, development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted survey of 126 Agro Farms for verification of non-conforming use of agro farms, located in various areas of Islamabad including Park Road Chak Shahzad, Kahuta Road, Murree Road, Tarlai Kalan and Sehana.

After a detailed survey, it was found that 25 of the surveyed agro farms have building violations. The allottees of these farms were communicated through notices regarding non-conformity of land use.

Out of these, 15 have submitted their documents which were being examined by Building Control Section of CDA while remaining 10 have failed to submit their relevant documents.

The violators have been served with Final Show Cause Notices prior to cancellation along with directions to submit their documents within seven days, otherwise action would be initiated according to Building Bye-laws and regulations of CDA.

The CDA Survey Teams will continue conducting survey of remaining Agro-Farms and will be completed within fifteen (15) days.