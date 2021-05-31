UrduPoint.com
CDA Confident To Complete Nullahs' Dredging, Banks' Cementing Before Monsoon Season

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has cleansed and stone pitched banks of multiple natural water drainage channels (Nullahs) flowing through various parts of the city, under its ongoing drive meant to prevent the sewage and waste dumping on permanent basis.

The campaign, worked out some three months ago, has entered the second stage as nullahs passing through different sectors including F-6, F-7, G-5 and G-6 had been completely cleansed and stone pitched under its first phase, the CDA Member Finance Rana Shakeel told APP.

Under the second phase, he said the cleansing and rehabilitation work was being carried out in more natural streams flowing through other sectors including F-8, F-11, F-10 and G-7.

He added that rest of the streams would be cleansed before the arrival of monsoon season as the CDA's Machinery Pool Organization in collaboration with other wings was executing the drive on fast-track basis.

To a query, he said over a dozen streamed flowed from Margalla Hills, but all of them eventually turned filthy due to disposal of waste and sewage into the Nullahs by the people residing along their embankments. However, the CDA was utilizing its all-out resources to enhance beauty of the Federal capital by clearing the nullahs of garbage and sewerage water.

Giving details of the drive, he said proper places were being built along the nullahs to enable the machinery use for removing blockade and clearing them of all sort of trash.

Terming the nullahs cleansing a herculean task due to their depth, he said bedding of the streams was also being ensured under the drive so as to enable the sanitary workers for its cleansing.

Stone pitching of their banks was also being done to block and identify the sewage lines of the restaurants and houses opening in those streams, he added.

He said the sewerage lines, after their maintenance, were diverted to the Sewage Treatment Plant of the Sector I-9 to treat the filthy water for its onward use for different purposes.

"We are moving towards a permanent solution of the nullahs cleansing," said Rana Shakeel, adding regular cleaning of the streams would be ensured to resolve this problem for once and all.

To another query, he said strict action was being taken against those who are illegally using the places along the banks of streams.

