CDA Constitutes Teams For Removal Of Encroachments From Khana Pul

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:42 PM

In line with the directions of CDA Management, the authority's Enforcement Directorate has constituted two teams for effective monitoring, eradication and controlling re-occurrence of encroachments from the Khana Pul area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :In line with the directions of CDA Management, the authority's Enforcement Directorate has constituted two teams for effective monitoring, eradication and controlling re-occurrence of encroachments from the Khana Pul area.

The teams deputed at the site will work in different shifts and will be responsible for removal of encroachments in form of handcarts and stalls besides ensuring effective vigilance in the area, said a press release.

In this connection, the enforcement directorate has formally notified these teams comprised a supervisor of Enforcement Directorate, an acting supervisor and nine security guards.

The teams would work in two shifts, one from 08:00 a.m to 03:00 p.m while second from 03:00 p.m to 08:00 p.m, six days a week.

The teams will be responsible to remove encroachments including service road (East), all loops of the Khana Pul bridge and surrounding area besides controlling its re-occurrence. The teams would be held responsible in case of re-occurrence of encroachment.

The teams will also be provided assistance by the Islamabad Police and machinery for removal of encroachments and shifting of confiscated encroachment material.

