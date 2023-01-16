UrduPoint.com

CDA Constructs Adventurous Cycling Track At F-9 Park

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CDA constructs adventurous cycling track at F-9 park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has constructed an adventurous cycling track for fitness enthusiasts in Fatima Jinnah Park F-9 here to engage and attract a large number of visitors coming to the federal capital to enjoy its serene environment and nature in the park.

Talking to APP, an official of CDA said the Islamabad Cycling Association (ICA) had demanded the authority to construct the bicycling lanes in F-9 Park to provide an alternate mode of exercise in the biggest urban park of the metropolis.

He said the authority had accepted the proposal in the past and also begun planning on the initiative in collaboration with private-sector professionals, adding, the cycling track was set up with the goal of promoting a greener environment and improved public health in the city.

The CDA officials said the inclusion of cycling lanes had added more to the park's beauty that made it appealing for visitors who come in huge numbers to enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

"People are enjoying riding and racing bicycles to make them healthy through such activities," he added.

The CDA official revealed that the authority had followed the city's Master Plan in order to achieve its goal of making a green capital city. The introduction of bicycle and pump tracks would include and encourage foreign and domestic visitors.

He said the measures taken by authority are expected to help foster a cycling culture in the Federal Capital. Cycling and pump tracks are the most favorite places for the kids across the country, he added.

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) taking advantage of the ambitious project launched a social media campaign to sensitize local and foreign tourists to enjoy the new addition of bicycle tracks at F-9 Park.

The PTDC urged cyclists across the country in general and in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to visit F-9 Park for bicycle riding instead of racing on roads that was a risk to their life, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Social Media Fatima Jinnah Cycling Visit Rawalpindi Ica Capital Development Authority PTDC

Recent Stories

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

25 minutes ago
 LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

1 hour ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

2 hours ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

2 hours ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.