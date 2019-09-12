UrduPoint.com
CDA Continue Operation Against Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

CDA continue operation against encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued operations against encroachers on Thursday in sector F-6.

During the operation, Enforcement Directorate removed several installations out side the plot lines and opened the pathways for general public, besides demolishing five check posts and while five generators were also disconnected.

Similarly, in a operation conducted on G.T Road from EME college heading towards Taxila, Enforcement Directorate demolished several illegal constructions from the vicinity by using heavy machinery and successfully retrieved several kanal state land.

In another operation conducted in sector I-14, teams of Enforcement Directorate removed 16 depots of construction material, 10 chapper hotels, 07 containers, 05 kiosks, 04 shuttering depots and 04 illegally constructed rooms from the area.

Similarly, during an anti encroachment activity, Enforcement Teams removed refreshment shops from Sawan Garden to T.Chowk and confiscated 01 truck encroachment material. During this operation, 01 Timber store was also dismantled and construction wood was confiscated and shifted to CDA store.

