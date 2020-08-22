UrduPoint.com
CDA Continues Anti-encroachment Drive

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 08:20 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday continued its drive against encroachments in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday continued its drive against encroachments in the city. The anti-encroachment operations were being conducted all over the city and encroachments on state land were being demolished, said a press release issued here. The Enforcement Directorate demolished two under construction houses comprising of 6 rooms, two kitchens and wash rooms in Tarlai area. The houses were being constructed on the state land. Taking swift action, teams of Enforcement Directorate conducted the operation and razed the structures constructed on the state land.

Similarly, during another operation in same area, teams of Enforcement Directorate confiscated material including shuttering material and machinery in use for construction of house illegally on state land. The structure constructed illegally was also demolished. The operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate while assisted by ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

