UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Continues Anti-encroachment Drive

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:37 PM

CDA continues anti-encroachment drive

Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its drive against encroachments on Monday and demolished several structures from the state land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its drive against encroachments on Monday and demolished several structures from the state land.

The operations were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate of the authority with the assistance of Islamabad administration, Federal capital police and other formations concerned, said a statement issued here.

In an action in the area of Jabi Tailee around seven rooms, three kitchens, two garage and eight boundary walls were raised down. Similarly, in sector G-12 the enforcement teams demolished two boundary walls and one room in sector I-14/4.

As many as two sheds in street 14, sector I-14, one boundary wall in Mohallah Darah in Saidpur area, one kiosk at Motorway Chowk and three rooms at Grand Trunk Road Sangjani Toll Plaza were also removed.

During the drive the construction material and encroachment items were confiscated and later shifted to Enforcement Store.

Meanwhile, the authority along with an Assistant Commissioner, sealed some towns in sector H-16 including Zamar Valley, Buraq Town, Zakria Town and Sher Zaman Town.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Motorway Road Saidpur Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Reforms in tax system foremost priority of present ..

2 minutes ago

AJK to have fully-equipped Forensic Lab soon: Haid ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt initiates 760 schemes in communic ..

2 minutes ago

Patwari dismissed over corruption

4 minutes ago

KP Assembly passes Law Officers Appointment (Amend ..

4 minutes ago

Nadal returns, Djokovic looking for redemption in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.