CDA continues anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its drive against encroachments on Monday and demolished several structures from the state land.

The operations were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate of the authority with the assistance of Islamabad administration, Federal capital police and other formations concerned, said a statement issued here.

In an action in the area of Jabi Tailee around seven rooms, three kitchens, two garage and eight boundary walls were raised down. Similarly, in sector G-12 the enforcement teams demolished two boundary walls and one room in sector I-14/4.

As many as two sheds in street 14, sector I-14, one boundary wall in Mohallah Darah in Saidpur area, one kiosk at Motorway Chowk and three rooms at Grand Trunk Road Sangjani Toll Plaza were also removed.

During the drive the construction material and encroachment items were confiscated and later shifted to Enforcement Store.

Meanwhile, the authority along with an Assistant Commissioner, sealed some towns in sector H-16 including Zamar Valley, Buraq Town, Zakria Town and Sher Zaman Town.