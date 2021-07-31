CDA continues anti-encroachment drive

Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued anti-encroachment drive on Saturday and demolished more than 50 illegal constructions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued anti-encroachment drive on Saturday and demolished more than 50 illegal constructions.

CDA Enforcement Directorate with the help of District Administration and Islamabad Police conducted a grand operation against encroachments on Service Road of Islamabad Expressway today despite a weekly holiday.

Senior officers of the district administration and CDA were also present during the operation.

At the beginning of the operation, 50 iron sheds, one each hotel, shop, three sand and gravel stalls and one illegal swimming pool were demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

In addition, fruit stalls around Zia Mosque also demolished.

Later, an operation was also carried out against illegal cattle pens along the drain near Korang River, near Margalla Town Phase-II. During the operation, three illegal fences consisting of 18 rooms were demolished from the boundaries of Korang drain. It may be recalled that due to recent rains, spillways have been opened to maintain the water level in Rawal Dam, which causes flooding in the Korang River on the directions of CDA ManagementOn the occasion, the CDA chairman said that the anti-encroachment drive would continue as per the directions of the Federal government to make Islamabad a city free from encroachments.