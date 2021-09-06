UrduPoint.com

CDA Continues Anti-encroachment Drive

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

CDA continues anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday conducted anti-encroachment drive at various areas in the city and demolished several illegal structures.

The drive was jointly participated by CDA's enforcement directorate in collaboration with district administration and Islamabad Police, said a news release.

An illegal plaza with 30 shops and a new illegal under-construction market were demolished with the help of heavy machinery at sector F-13.

Similarly, four kanals of government land was also retrieved from the occupiers at the same area.

It should be noted that for the last several months, the CDA has been conducting continuous operations against encroachments and illegal constructions in the Federal Capital, which has resulted in the retrieval of billions of rupees of government land.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Same Market Capital Development Authority From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Defence Day function at Alhamra recalls bravery of ..

Defence Day function at Alhamra recalls bravery of 1965 war heroes

12 minutes ago
 Students of Swabi University stage protest against ..

Students of Swabi University stage protest against online classes

12 minutes ago
 Taliban Urge Afghans to Desist From Staging Demons ..

Taliban Urge Afghans to Desist From Staging Demonstrations

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Competitiveness Office launches ‘Competiti ..

Dubai Competitiveness Office launches ‘Competitiveness Ambassador’ programme ..

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ranked among top 10 Best Workplaces ..

Dubai Customs ranked among top 10 Best Workplaces 2021 in Middle East

34 minutes ago
 Thirteen Balochistan CCA U19 squads for 50-over to ..

Thirteen Balochistan CCA U19 squads for 50-over tournament named

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.