CDA continues anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday conducted anti-encroachment drive at various areas in the city and demolished several illegal structures.

The drive was jointly participated by CDA's enforcement directorate in collaboration with district administration and Islamabad Police, said a news release.

An illegal plaza with 30 shops and a new illegal under-construction market were demolished with the help of heavy machinery at sector F-13.

Similarly, four kanals of government land was also retrieved from the occupiers at the same area.

It should be noted that for the last several months, the CDA has been conducting continuous operations against encroachments and illegal constructions in the Federal Capital, which has resulted in the retrieval of billions of rupees of government land.