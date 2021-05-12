UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Continues Anti-encroachment Drive Amid Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

CDA continues anti-encroachment drive amid lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday continued operations against encroachments and illegal constructions amid lockdown.

A week-long lockdown was imposed by the Islamabad administration to contain spread of coronavirus during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, a news release said.

According to details, the enforcement teams dismantled rooms at Sector H-9, a factory for making blocks and a hotel in Taramri Chowk.

The authority also retrieved around ten kanals of land during the operation.

In another action a newly constructed house in G-7 Katchi Abadi was demolished.

The CDA administration warned that re-occupation of valuable government lands should be avoided, as otherwise legal action would be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Islamabad Holidays Hotel Capital Development Authority Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

37 minutes ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

1 hour ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

1 hour ago

Biden to Send Envoy to De-Escalate Conflict Betwee ..

1 hour ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.