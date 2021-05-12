CDA continues anti-encroachment drive amid lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday continued operations against encroachments and illegal constructions amid lockdown.

A week-long lockdown was imposed by the Islamabad administration to contain spread of coronavirus during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, a news release said.

According to details, the enforcement teams dismantled rooms at Sector H-9, a factory for making blocks and a hotel in Taramri Chowk.

The authority also retrieved around ten kanals of land during the operation.

In another action a newly constructed house in G-7 Katchi Abadi was demolished.

The CDA administration warned that re-occupation of valuable government lands should be avoided, as otherwise legal action would be taken against the violators.