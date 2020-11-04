UrduPoint.com
CDA Continues Operation Against Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:03 PM

CDA continues operation against encroachments

Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its operation against the encroachments in the capital on Wednesday and demolished many illegal constructions

Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its operation against the encroachments in the capital on Wednesday and demolished many illegal constructions.

According to details, CDA conducted operations in sectors G-15, G-11, F-12, Malpur, and H-9. The department of enforcement, district administration, police, and all the other relevant authorities took part in the operations.

The heavy machinery of the department of Engineering and Pool Organization was used for demolishing the illegal constructions.

About five to six kanal government's land was evacuated in Malpur by demolishing the illegal constructions. Two rooms, a water tank, and a factory were demolished in F-12. Similarly, the government's land which was illegally occupied in G-15 was also evacuated. During the operation in H-9 two under construction walls were demolished. The recovered goods were deposited in the store of CDA.

More Stories From Pakistan

