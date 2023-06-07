CDA continues operation against encroachments

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its operation on Monday against the encroachments and demolished dozens of structures in the different parts of the city.

The operation was conducted in line with the directions of Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal, said a press release.

The civic body demolished the illegal establishments in Faizabad, Melody Park, Bara Kahu, I-8, G-7 and G-9 with the assistance of the city administration and police.

During the operation, the authorities concerned retrieved ten canal state's land and seized 13 trucks.