CDA Continues Removal Of Wild Plants, Bushes On Gazetted Holidays

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:23 PM

CDA continues removal of wild plants, bushes on gazetted holidays

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued removal of wild plants and bushes from various areas of the capital on gazette holiday of Ashura on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued removal of wild plants and bushes from various areas of the capital on gazette holiday of Ashura on Monday . The cleanliness work has been carried out in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and ICT administration, a press release said.

The purpose of this campaign was to revive clean and green status of Islamabad even on weekends and gazetted holidays. Significant area of the city was cleared from rank vegetation while the whole city will be covered within next one week.

More Stories From Pakistan

