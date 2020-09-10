UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Continues Road Maintenance In Different Sectors

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:29 AM

CDA continues road maintenance in different sectors

Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued repair, maintenance and patch work across the city here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued repair, maintenance and patch work across the city here on Wednesday.

The Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) directorate carried out work on Service Road (North) sector H-11, different streets of sector G-11, G-7 and major roads of sector F-8, said a statement issued here.

The authority was busy with repair, maintenance and patch work of all major roads of Islamabad affected by recent heavy monsoon rains, following the directions of Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed, the statement added.

The recent spell of heavy monsoon downpours had caused damage to road infrastructure in the city.

Islamabad Expressway which accommodates a huge chunk of Islamabad traffic including heavy traffic has particularly been affected by these rains.

On Tuesday , the directorate carried out work in areas including Islamabad Expressway, Faizabad Interchange, Kashmir Highway, I.J Principal Road from Golra Mor to Saidpur Road, Nazim-ud-Din Road sector F-8, 9th Avenue Junction with I.J Princiopal Road, Ibn-e-Sina Road sector G-11, Service Road North sector I-10, Constitution Avenue and other areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Traffic Saidpur Faizabad Capital Development Authority All From Rains

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

39 seconds ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.