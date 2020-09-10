CDA continues road maintenance in different sectors

Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued repair, maintenance and patch work across the city here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued repair, maintenance and patch work across the city here on Wednesday.

The Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) directorate carried out work on Service Road (North) sector H-11, different streets of sector G-11, G-7 and major roads of sector F-8, said a statement issued here.

The authority was busy with repair, maintenance and patch work of all major roads of Islamabad affected by recent heavy monsoon rains, following the directions of Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed, the statement added.

The recent spell of heavy monsoon downpours had caused damage to road infrastructure in the city.

Islamabad Expressway which accommodates a huge chunk of Islamabad traffic including heavy traffic has particularly been affected by these rains.

On Tuesday , the directorate carried out work in areas including Islamabad Expressway, Faizabad Interchange, Kashmir Highway, I.J Principal Road from Golra Mor to Saidpur Road, Nazim-ud-Din Road sector F-8, 9th Avenue Junction with I.J Princiopal Road, Ibn-e-Sina Road sector G-11, Service Road North sector I-10, Constitution Avenue and other areas.