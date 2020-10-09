UrduPoint.com
CDA Continues Wild Bushes Removal To Restore Capital's Natural Beauty

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

CDA continues wild bushes removal to restore capital's natural beauty

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The special teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday continued removing wild bushes and rank vegetation from various areas of the city aimed at restoring the natural beauty of the Federal capital.

Special teams have been constituted to remove wild growth from different parts of the city including Margalla Road, 7th Avenue, 10th Avenue, Kashmir Highway, Hiking Trails, Srinagar Highway, 11th Avenue, Constitution Avenue, school Road, Zero point, F-10 areas, Peshawar Morrr, Mauve Area, G-9, F-9 Park, F-8/1 and other areas of the city. Likewise, lane marking, curb stones painting, pot holes fillings and patch work of different roads was also being carried out in different areas of the capital. CDA administration was constantly monitoring the ongoing revitalization of sanitation, street lights, roads, environment and market maintenance services after shifting of four wings of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to CDA recently.

Furthermore, the road carpeting work was being carried out in different parts of the federal capital on fast track basis. The repairing of the eastern side of Islamabad Expressway was continuing. Sanitation Directorate staff has been deputed in sector, F-6, F-7, G-7, F-10 and other sectors for ensuring round the clock cleanliness. Deputing staff in the evening shifts has considerably improved the cleanliness situation in markets of Islamabad. The garbage was being lifted on daily basis. Dumps in the forest area, green areas, and open space were being removed on emergent basis.

