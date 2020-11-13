UrduPoint.com
CDA Continues Work On Development Projects

Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:07 PM

CDA continues work on development projects

Capital Development Authority (CDA) was continuing its projects in different parts of the city to facilitate the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) was continuing its projects in different parts of the city to facilitate the citizens.

The work on construction of pedestrian bridges for those who walk in the surroundings of Itwar (Sunday) Bazaar, Faisal Avenue, and G-7 had been started.

According to details, the pedestrians were facing problems due to rush of Sunday bazaar.

The rush of people and pressure of traffic had been causing accidents and traffic jams .

Women, children, and disabled were facing huge difficulties due to this rush.

The citizens were also facing difficulties in crossing the Faisal avenue so a bridge was also being constructed between Faisal Avenue and G 7.

Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmad was taking great interest in all the developmental projects. He often visited the work sites to inspect the work. The Chairman had directed the relevant authorities to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

More Stories From Pakistan

