CDA Continuously Repairs Govt's Buildings, Various Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 09:27 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has carried out the repair and maintenance work on several government-owned buildings, housing units, and various sectors in Islamabad during the ongoing year.

"The government has allocated and provided hefty funds to CDA for repairing and maintenance of buildings and sectors aimed to keep the Federal capital beautiful and clean," an official of CDA told APP.

He said the CDA was committed to utilizing the funds to complete the maintenance work during the current fiscal year while ensuring the originality and uniqueness of the buildings and different sectors to attract foreign dignitaries and domestic visitors.

Moreover, he said, the authority is formulating a comprehensive plan for the disposal of wastes using the latest technology to ensure cleanliness and to protect the environment.

The wastes were being temporarily and regularly disposed of in deep ravines and ditches while the CDA had already acquired Sector I-12 in the area earmarked by Planning Wing, he concluded.

