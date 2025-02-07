Open Menu

CDA Cracks Down On Defaulters For House-building Loan Lapses

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board in a move to address financial irregularities, on Friday decided to take strict action against deputation officers, employees failed to make the required deductions after taking house-building advances from the authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board in a move to address financial irregularities, on Friday decided to take strict action against deputation officers, employees failed to make the required deductions after taking house-building advances from the authority.

The Establishment Division will be approached to ensure action against defaulting officers.

The meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa decided that no last pay certificates will be issued to such individuals until their advances are fully repaid.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need to facilitate CDA officers and employees by providing them with easy access to loans from other banks, in addition to the existing house-building and car advances offered by CDA.

One of the key decisions taken during the meeting was the approval of the appointment of a Director Finance to oversee the financial management of the CDA Hospital.

Additionally, the board greenlit the implementation of the SAP system, the Government of Pakistan’s accounting software, to streamline CDA’s financial operations.

The board also approved a rate-running contract for the supply of various medical kits to the Health Services Wing.

In a significant update, the board was informed that the monthly lease for a petrol pump located in Sector F-6 has been increased from PKR 292,000 to PKR 4.

5 million, with a 10% annual increment. Chairman Randhawa directed the compilation of data for all assets under the administration wing to ensure better oversight and management.

To further enhance the aesthetic appeal of Islamabad, the board approved the recruitment of landscaping experts.

Additionally, the Islamabad Water Agency will see new leadership with the hiring of a Managing Director and three Directors.

The board also decided to bring in Urban Developers and a Carbon Credit Expert to bolster the institution’s capacity in sustainable urban development.

The board also approved the upgrade of the nursery located on Park Road, with a proposal to establish a Carbon Credit Center at the site.

In another significant decision, the board approved the hiring of a transaction advisor for the Green Four-tier Data Center and the implementation of e-payment gateways for the My Islamabad App.

Lastly, the board approved the hiring of a consultant under Section 42 (F) for the revamping of Parliament Lodges and the Government Hostel, marking another step toward improving infrastructure and services in the Federal capital.

