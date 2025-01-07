CDA Cracks Down On Filthy Conditions At Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) In a surprise inspection ordered by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday uncovered appalling conditions at the Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service.
The cafeterias and waiting areas were found littered with garbage, foul smells permeated the restrooms, and makeshift cots cluttered the rooms. Even a stable was discovered on-site.
Substandard food items were being openly sold to citizens visiting embassies for visa-related purposes, further exacerbating the already dire state of the facility.
Taking immediate action, Chairman Randhawa sealed both cafeterias on the spot and directed legal proceedings against the owners.
Samples of food items were sent to the Islamabad Food Authority for analysis.
“The shuttle service area will be beautified and upgraded with the best facilities within three weeks,” assured Randhawa, as he demanded a comprehensive plan for the area's improvement.
Under new CDA management, the shuttle service has already introduced 10 electric buses for daily operations, aiming to provide a better experience for citizens traveling to embassies.
Accompanied by CDA members, DMA officials, and other relevant authorities, Randhawa reiterated the commitment to ensure citizens receive top-notch services in line with Minister Naqvi’s directives.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA cracks down on filthy conditions at Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service2 minutes ago
-
Action taken against 251,378 vehicles in 20242 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies crackdown on alms-seekers, 03 arrested12 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to celebrate achievements, partnerships in various fields12 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured during police encounter12 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered32 minutes ago
-
Efforts accelerated to complete City Road construction process52 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 33,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Rwp Police Khidmat Centers facilitate 176,337 citizens during 20241 hour ago
-
Elders who refused to sign Kurram Peace Agreement arrested1 hour ago
-
Police arrest thief, recover 12 tola stolen gold ornaments1 hour ago
-
Five liquor dealers held2 hours ago