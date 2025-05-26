CDA cracks down on illegal buildings, seals 30 properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched a major operation against illegal constructions in Islamabad on Monday, sealing 30 commercial and residential units in Pak PWD Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Lohi Bher.

The crackdown, ordered by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, targeted buildings violating approval laws, unauthorized commercial use, and non-payment of fines.

The operation was conducted jointly by CDA’s Building Control Directorate, Enforcement Wing, ICT Administration, and Islamabad Police.

The sealed properties included shops, arcades, and offices operating without approved building plans, completion certificates, or legal occupancy permits.

Notable sealed units were Shahid Fabrics, Samson, Shaheen Chemist, Muslim Cash & Carry, and several others.

"All units sealed were non-compliant despite prior notices, show-cause notices, and final warnings," stated the CDA press release. "Further legal action will be taken against repeat violators."

The operation followed the CDA Ordinance 1960 and Building Control Regulations 2020 (amended 2023).

Authorities warned the public against illegal construction, urging them to obtain proper approvals before starting any projects in Islamabad.

"The campaign ensures regulatory compliance and protects the city’s planned development," the release added. More operations are expected in other unauthorized zones.