Open Menu

CDA Cracks Down On Illegal Marquees And Commercial Structures In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:22 PM

CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched a major operation on Monday, sealing multiple illegal marquees and commercial structures in different areas of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched a major operation on Monday, sealing multiple illegal marquees and commercial structures in different areas of the Federal capital.

The action was taken under the directives of the CDA chairman as part of a broader campaign to rid Islamabad of encroachments and unauthorized constructions.

Teams from the Directorate General of Building & Housing Control, along with the Enforcement Directorate, carried out the operation in Zone-IV and Zone-V, targeting structures that violated building regulations.

The enforcement drive was conducted under the Building Control Regulations 2020 (amended 2023) to ensure compliance with the city’s development laws.

Blessings Marquee (Thanda Pani, Lehtrar Road) – Sealed (found operational) Liansa Marquee (Islamabad Expressway) – Construction work halted (renovation underway) Punjab Cash and Carry (Naval Anchorage Access Road) – Sealed (under construction) Wasna Palace – Sealed (both under construction and occupied) White House Marquee (River Gardens) – Sealed (found operational)

The CDA had earlier issued 15-day notices followed by 7-day show-cause notices to the owners of these structures, directing them to regularize their buildings or clear pending dues.

However, due to non-compliance, the authority proceeded with the sealing and demolition actions.

A CDA spokesperson reiterated that the authority is committed to maintaining planned urban development in Islamabad.

Illegal constructions disrupt the city's master plan and create civic issues. We will continue taking strict action against violators,"the spokesperson said.

The CDA has urged property owners to adhere to building bylaws and obtain necessary approvals to avoid further legal action. The anti-encroachment drive is expected to continue in other parts of the city in the coming days.

APP/smd-nvd-usg

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque i ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village

11 minutes ago
 CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial ..

CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers

KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation Universi ..

Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative

56 minutes ago
 FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentar ..

FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dram ..

Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF

2 hours ago
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in ..

575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers ..

2 hours ago
 Haroon urges private sector collaboration to overc ..

Haroon urges private sector collaboration to overcome industrial production chal ..

13 minutes ago
 WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely caus ..

WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths

3 hours ago
 Pushing effort to sack security chief, Israel PM a ..

Pushing effort to sack security chief, Israel PM alleges anti-govt plot

13 minutes ago
 Former Russian defence official on trial for embez ..

Former Russian defence official on trial for embezzlement

13 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan