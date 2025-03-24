CDA Cracks Down On Illegal Marquees And Commercial Structures In Islamabad
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched a major operation on Monday, sealing multiple illegal marquees and commercial structures in different areas of the federal capital
The action was taken under the directives of the CDA chairman as part of a broader campaign to rid Islamabad of encroachments and unauthorized constructions.
Teams from the Directorate General of Building & Housing Control, along with the Enforcement Directorate, carried out the operation in Zone-IV and Zone-V, targeting structures that violated building regulations.
The enforcement drive was conducted under the Building Control Regulations 2020 (amended 2023) to ensure compliance with the city’s development laws.
Blessings Marquee (Thanda Pani, Lehtrar Road) – Sealed (found operational) Liansa Marquee (Islamabad Expressway) – Construction work halted (renovation underway) Punjab Cash and Carry (Naval Anchorage Access Road) – Sealed (under construction) Wasna Palace – Sealed (both under construction and occupied) White House Marquee (River Gardens) – Sealed (found operational)
The CDA had earlier issued 15-day notices followed by 7-day show-cause notices to the owners of these structures, directing them to regularize their buildings or clear pending dues.
However, due to non-compliance, the authority proceeded with the sealing and demolition actions.
A CDA spokesperson reiterated that the authority is committed to maintaining planned urban development in Islamabad.
Illegal constructions disrupt the city's master plan and create civic issues. We will continue taking strict action against violators,"the spokesperson said.
The CDA has urged property owners to adhere to building bylaws and obtain necessary approvals to avoid further legal action. The anti-encroachment drive is expected to continue in other parts of the city in the coming days.
