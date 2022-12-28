CDA cuts Paper Mulberry trees for countering pollen risk

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) was uprooting and felling the Paper Mulberry trees to ensure a healthy and clean environment in the federal capital without the risk of pollen allergy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) was uprooting and felling the Paper Mulberry trees to ensure a healthy and clean environment in the Federal capital without the risk of pollen allergy.

The policy was devised regarding eradication of Paper Mulberry trees and would be placed before the competent forum for approval soon, an official of CDA told APP.

He said the planting of Paper Mulberry trees was completely banned here and it would be replaced with planting fruit trees to provide a healthy environment to the citizens.

He further said the authority was committed to utilizing resources to plant fruit trees after the cutting of paper Mulberry trees to reduce the risk of pollen pollution and to keep the capital beautiful.

Paper Mulberry has been notoriously known for causing serious respiratory ailments and pollen allergy that was not compatible with local environment and caused health hazards.