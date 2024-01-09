Open Menu

CDA Decides Automation Of Property Record To Avid Bogus, Fraudulent Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to go ahead with the automation of residential and commercial property records in the Federal capital.

The civic management had been pondering over the project for the last nine years for automation of property records in Islamabad to avoid bogus and fraudulent cases.

In this connection, the CDA Chairman Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq chaired the meeting of the CDA Development Working Party, in which an amount of Rs170 million PC-1, for the automation project, was approved for achieving the objectives.

The meeting was attended by officials from the ministries of finance, planning and interior.

According to the details, the contract for the automation of property records would be given to a government firm.

The firm would be responsible for computerizing a record of 45 million papers in two years.

The firm would also be responsible for maintaining and running the automation working of the property record.

