CDA Decides To Build Citywide Bicycle Lanes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

To reduce carbon emissions and promote cycling in the federal capital, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build citywide bicycle lanes along major routes in three phases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) To reduce carbon emissions and promote cycling in the Federal capital, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build citywide bicycle lanes along major routes in three phases.

A PC-I in this regard has been prepared, and the CDA board will take up this summary. Only 2.73 per cent

of the population is above 65 years of age, so the majority is young enough to make use of this project,“

senior official CDA said while talking to APP.

For everyday mobility, a large number of capital residents rely on public transport, such as metro and vans, or ride-hailing services, the official said, adding that the project would facilitate people who do not own vehicles by providing them with

a safe, convenient, and equitable commute option in the city.

He said that the objective of this project was to establish a secure citywide bicycle route network to promote safe and accessible cycling across Islamabad as well as an equitable commute option for citizens.

According to the proposed PC-I, the project through infrastructure interventions would introduce cycling as an alternative mode of transportation in Islamabad.

“The aim is to invest in building bicycle lanes on the roads of Islamabad so people can have a viable option of using bikes as a mode of transportation, rather than solely relying on cars.

The intended outcome for the project is an increase in uptake of cycling, reduced reliance on cars, reduced GHG [greenhouse gases] emissions from vehicles, resulting in a sustainable, eco-friendly, and equitable transportation system in Islamabad,”.

