Open Menu

CDA Decides To Build Model Village In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 05:56 PM

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build a new model village in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build a new model village in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

This model village will be built on 3621 kanal of land which will be completed within two years. The 4500 residential plots of 10-marla will be developed in this model village. A commercial center and three class 3 shopping centres will be built in this village.

A Jamia mosque will be constructed and a health centre will also be established in this model village.

CDA official said all the plots of this model village will be allotted to those affected people whose land was acquired by CDA for Park Enclave.

The plots will be given to the affected people of Mauza Kurri and Rihara in this model village.

This project has been facing dillydally for nine years. Now Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered CDA to initiate this project and complete it within two years.

Related Topics

Islamabad Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Mosque All

Recent Stories

Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous ..

Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..

1 minute ago
 US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan cal ..

US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jam ..

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last ..

Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera

2 minutes ago
 Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Der ..

Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera

2 minutes ago
 PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across P ..

PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab

5 minutes ago
 264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB ..

264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS

5 minutes ago
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to ..

DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers

5 minutes ago
 Mazda crushed passerby to death

Mazda crushed passerby to death

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor ..

Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho

5 minutes ago
 A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online f ..

A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..

36 minutes ago
 European stock markets, oil prices retreat

European stock markets, oil prices retreat

5 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan