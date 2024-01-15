CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build a new model village in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build a new model village in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

This model village will be built on 3621 kanal of land which will be completed within two years. The 4500 residential plots of 10-marla will be developed in this model village. A commercial center and three class 3 shopping centres will be built in this village.

A Jamia mosque will be constructed and a health centre will also be established in this model village.

CDA official said all the plots of this model village will be allotted to those affected people whose land was acquired by CDA for Park Enclave.

The plots will be given to the affected people of Mauza Kurri and Rihara in this model village.

This project has been facing dillydally for nine years. Now Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered CDA to initiate this project and complete it within two years.