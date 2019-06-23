CDA decides to construct long awaited Burma Bridge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start construction of long awaited Burma Bridge at Lehtrar Road by next month, says a press release issued here.

Chairman CDA Amer Ali has approved the tender notices and has directed to issue notices in national dailies within next two days.

The Burma Bridge over Lehtrar Raod was built in 1950s and was on verge of collapse. Dilapidated condition of the Bridge was a life threat to motorists. Due to its condition, concerned authorities, nearly seven years ago, had stopped all kinds of movement on the bridge to avoid any untoward incident. People living around the site had filled several applications to repair the bridge but their requests were not heeded. Furthermore, due to closure and dilapidated condition of the bridge traffic jam was a daily routine in the area.

The project was stuck for last many years, however, incumbent management in line with its policy to prioritize the stalled projects and cognizing importance of the project taken up the matter and not only revived the project but also made budget allocation in this regard.

After swift completion of codel formalities, tenders notices for awarding the contract have now been approved. The construction of the bridge will be completed with the estimated cost of Rs. 199 (million). Construction of this bridge will facilitate the commuters going to and coming from Kotli Satian, Bunn Karor, Tumair, Alipur Farash, Murree, Abbottabaod, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.