CDA Decides To Construct More Loops Adjacent To F-8, G-8 Underpass In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:34 PM

CDA has decided to construct more loops of F-8/G-8 underpass to provide access to vehicular traffic plying on Jinnah Avenue to sector F-8 and G-8 at federal capital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) CDA has decided to construct more loops of F-8/G-8 underpass to provide access to vehicular traffic plying on Jinnah Avenue to sector F-8 and G-8 at Federal capital.These access roads will be built by CDA out of its own financial resources and directives have been issued to MPO directorate in this regard.

MPO machinery has started work .Presently vehicular traffic uses G-9 junction via Jinnah Avenue to move to these two sectors ensuing traffic mess at G-9 junction. The growing traffic rush also disrupts traffic flow at Jinnah Avenue. The new loops when constructed will be linked adjacent to underpass at Jinnah Avenue

More Stories From Pakistan

