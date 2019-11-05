UrduPoint.com
CDA Decides To Develop Stalled Sectors, Issues Tender For E-12

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to develop stalled residential sectors in federal capital after nearly two decades and issued tenders for development works in E-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to develop stalled residential sectors in Federal capital after nearly two decades and issued tenders for development works in E-12.

After a lapse of nearly four decades finally after efforts of last six months formalities have been fulfilled and tenders had been floated, said CDA official.

He said that CDA had announced in February this year to initiate development activities on stalled sectors.

As a consequence the oldest stalled sector has been taken up first and development work would now become a reality. This will add to the housing stock available in the city as well as the country. Roughly over 4,000 units will eventually be created here.

Initially work will be started on service road and gradually development work would get momentum. Similarly development works in other sectors are also in the pipeline.

